Halo 3: Scratched Edition, Update Two

For those still interested in the whole Halo 3 scratched disc and foam saga, I just received my copy of the Limited Edition box and can confirm it came with foam. Picture after the jump if you're particularly curious - for some reason.
That's all.
For those still interested in the whole Halo 3 scratched disc and foam saga, I just received my copy of the Limited Edition box and can confirm it came with foam. Picture after the jump if you're particularly curious - for some reason.
That's all.
Yup, got mine today too and it had foam. Everything was tucked in nice and securely.