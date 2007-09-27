Halo 3: Scratched Edition, Update Two

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

For those still interested in the whole Halo 3 scratched disc and foam saga, I just received my copy of the Limited Edition box and can confirm it came with foam. Picture after the jump if you're particularly curious - for some reason.

That's all.halo3foam.jpg

Comments

  • Luke Plunkett @Luke Plunkett

    Yup, got mine today too and it had foam. Everything was tucked in nice and securely.

    0
  • Lev Arris Guest

    That's some mighty fine looking foam. Functional AND pretty.

    0
  • Kwaig0n Guest

    What a simple fix...FOAM!

    0

