Halo 3 Set to Hit IMAX Screens

Pontiac is giving away a chance to get some hands on time with Halo 3 before it launches, either by winning a copy of the game a day earlier or getting to play it on an IMAX screen in New York or San Francisco.

The car company is giving away tickets to the two IMAX screenings and one thousand copies of the game, which will arrive in homes on Sept. 24, the day before the game hits.

To register for the tickets or the First to Play events hop on over to the site and register.

Pontiac Halo 3 Promo