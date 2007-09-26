Halo 3 (Soft) Porn

The Suicide Girls, who have long had a voice in video gaming, popped up a naught set of Halo 3 inspired pictures today. The set is images of the lovely Alaina doing a strip tease out of a set of Mjolnir armor. Ouch, I hope she didn't pinch herself getting that chest plating off.
Hit the jump for a mostly not-safe-for-work pic. You'll have to join SC to get the full monty. Hey, you can tell your significant other you joined for "research".
Finish the Fight [Suicide Girls]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink