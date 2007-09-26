Halo 3 (Soft) Porn

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Suicide Girls, who have long had a voice in video gaming, popped up a naught set of Halo 3 inspired pictures today. The set is images of the lovely Alaina doing a strip tease out of a set of Mjolnir armor. Ouch, I hope she didn't pinch herself getting that chest plating off.

Hit the jump for a mostly not-safe-for-work pic. You'll have to join SC to get the full monty. Hey, you can tell your significant other you joined for "research".

Finish the Fight [Suicide Girls] nudehalo.JPG

