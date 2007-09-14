The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Halo 3 The Ride, The Car

halo3-nascarcar.jpg
We've shown you the ride—now drive the car. Planned for the Dover NASCAR race, it's encouraging to see the Halo 3 The Ride finally making its way car form. We hope to get a hands-on sometime in the future, but given the media blitz that this news will become, we hope that Bungie's latest creation is not endangered in the process. For this we can only hope...and pray. Halo 3 + NASCAR + Target + Hype = Dover 400 Nextel Cup Race? [olgn]

