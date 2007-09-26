Halo Goodies Pour Into Kotaku Tower

My footsteps echo up the stone spiral staircase as I take them two at a time. The rampart is lifted, one of the doors, sways slightly in the breeze.

"Hellooo?"

No one answers. Inside the tower are piles of boxes and envelopes. The lights are off. I wander around until I find Fahey curled up in a ball in the corner of the west atrium, spiders crawling out of his nose, his eyes rolled back in his head. Hmmmm, maybe I need to leave more than one person around to run the place next time we take off for the four corners...

The boxes, inside the boxes are scads of Halo thingies and doohookies. There's two McFarlane controllers, a wireless headset, reams of Microsoft points, rations, a first aid kit, dog tags, a Master Chief duffel bag, a limited edition copy of the game and a Halo 3 Xbox 360 labelled "generic" in big letters on one side. Why does it say generic? Oh right, they were going to laser etch my gamertag into the front of it, but I told them I'd be giving all of it away on the site.

Now how should I do that?