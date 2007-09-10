Today marks the eighth birthday of one of the most underrated and unappreciated consoles ever to hit the market, The Sega Dreamcast. The little system gave birth to some really great games including Crazy Taxi, Soul Calibur, Rez, Wetrix, PowerStone, and many others. Although it didn't do too well commercially and eventually left the market when some heavy competition appeared on the scene, The Dreamcast nevertheless garnered a rabid cult -like following. Despite it's failure on the commercial front, the system still lives on thanks to the tireless efforts of homebrew creators and fans, giving extended life to an otherwise dead system. So, Happy Birthday Dreamcast, we hardly knew ye.
Happy Birthday, Dreamcast!
