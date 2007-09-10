As far as how well songs are suited towards Rock Band, Soundgarden's Black Hole Sun is BORING. The Chili Pepper's Dani California is even worse. Yet for some reason we have people claiming that the Rock Band tour currently doing the rounds shows these two tracks have made it into the game. Not really a Chili Peppers fan, but I at least know their older works are rock-heavy (at least for the purposes of this game). I am a Soundgarden fan, and know that this is the band that brought us Jesus Christ Pose. Rock Band: Fat Guys on Fake Instruments Arguing About Music [Something Awful, thanks everyone who sent this in]
Harmonix Forgets Soundgarden Were Awesome
