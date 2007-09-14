Harrison Has Left The Nintendo Building

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

harrisonisgone.jpg After months of chatter, Nintendo of America's marketing chief George Harrison has confirmed that he will be leaving the company. Nintendo has decided to relocate its sales and marketing sales from Redmond to San Francisco and New York. Many top employees are apparently unhappy with this decision and have decided to resign rather than relocate. According to Harrison:

I have confirmed to all employees that I will be leaving at the end of December and not making the move to California.

Harrison has been with Nintendo since 1992. No word on what his future plans entail. So, wonder who's next... Harrison is gone [Reuters via eXophase Games Network, Thanks shadow!]

