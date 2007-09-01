There is much disagreement about whether Haze is just another shooter with a neat story line or a truly unique experience with asymmetric fighting, that disagreement holds true for those at Kotaku Towers as well. Personally, I think that the game is unique on many levels, least of which is that it uses game play mechanics to reinforce the message in the storyline, which I think is pretty amazing. Mark, he falls in the other camp. Check out this video to help develop your own crazy opinions.
Haze Developer Play-Through
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink