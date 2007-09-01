Haze Developer Play-Through

There is much disagreement about whether Haze is just another shooter with a neat story line or a truly unique experience with asymmetric fighting, that disagreement holds true for those at Kotaku Towers as well. Personally, I think that the game is unique on many levels, least of which is that it uses game play mechanics to reinforce the message in the storyline, which I think is pretty amazing. Mark, he falls in the other camp. Check out this video to help develop your own crazy opinions.