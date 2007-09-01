The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Haze Nixed For PC, 360?

hazeeye.JPGUbisoft says that Free Radical's first-person shooter Haze is now being planned for the Playstation 3 only, according to Gamespot.

This comes after Haze went from a multiplatform game to the PS3 being the "lead platform." Today Ubisoft told Gamespot that "currently no other versions in development, and although it was still leaving the door open in the future for "new partnerships," currently the game is indeed only planned for the PS3."

The official statement on the PC and 360 versions of the game is that they are no longer confirmed. The Free Radical, Haze and Ubi websites now only list the PS3 version of the game.

Contacted this morning about the news by Kotaku, Free Radical said they couldn't comment.

Haze for PC and Xbox 360 Put on Hold [GameSpot]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles