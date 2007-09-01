Haze Nixed For PC, 360?

Ubisoft says that Free Radical's first-person shooter Haze is now being planned for the Playstation 3 only, according to Gamespot.

This comes after Haze went from a multiplatform game to the PS3 being the "lead platform." Today Ubisoft told Gamespot that "currently no other versions in development, and although it was still leaving the door open in the future for "new partnerships," currently the game is indeed only planned for the PS3."

The official statement on the PC and 360 versions of the game is that they are no longer confirmed. The Free Radical, Haze and Ubi websites now only list the PS3 version of the game.

Contacted this morning about the news by Kotaku, Free Radical said they couldn't comment.

