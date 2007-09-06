Heading Down Garriott's House

As you read this I am on my way to Richard "Lord British" Garriott's stately Britannia Manor to participate in a special event involving his new sci-fi MMO, Tabula Rasa. I really have no idea what to expect, other than the fact that the instructions suggest wearing shoes I don't mind getting dirty. The lazy part of me is slightly frightened about that prospect, while the dorky fanboy inside me is off in the corner doing things I'd rather not repeat in mixed company. Look for more on the mysterious event tomorrow, should I live to tell the tale.