Heavenly Sword's Heavenly Soundtrack

Sure, we know that Heavenly Sword packs 10GB of sound space on a Blu-ray disc, but here's more info about that — namely, the music! Composer Nitin Sawhney talks about getting the Prague Philharmonic and the challenges of working in a non-English environment. Personally, I dig these making-of videos and hope to see more of these in the future. Not just Heavenly Sword ones, either!