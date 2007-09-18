Hellgate: London Beta Signups

Over at the official Hellgate: London home page, you'll find a rather fetching link that'll let you sign up for the game's upcoming beta. Note that in order to use the link, you will need to create an account at the website.
Hellgate promises to be parts Diablo, Doom and MMO, so it has to be good. And if it isn't, well, here's your chance to make it better.
