Hey Japan, Here Come The Neo Geo VC Games

The Virtual Console has been largely kind to us so far. Largely. Some weeks are pretty awful, yeah, but some have been pretty special too, so in the end, we're aaaallll square. It's about to get a whole lot kinder! Least for Japan, with the initial lineup of Neo Geo games announced for the Japanese VC. Starting sometime in September, Fatal Fury, Magician Lord and WORLD HEROES will be rolled out. World Heroes? And here I was thinking prayers were never actually answered. Virtual Console [Nintendo Japan, via Wii Fanboy]