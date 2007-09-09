Hob Nob With Castlevania Producer Koji Igarashi

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

castlevaniaauto.jpgIf you live in the Los Angleles area and are fan of the Castlevania series, there is golden opportunity for you to spend some quality time with Castlevania producer Koji Igarashi. To promote the launch of Castlevania X, on the PSP, Mr. Igarashi will be appearing at the Universal City Walk EB Games on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2007 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. He will be signing autographs and posing for photographs with fans and hopefully he'll be wearing the jaunty hat shown in the photo.

[via The Asian Power Hour]

