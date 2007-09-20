Home Delayed Until Spring 08

Kaz Hirai today announced that Sony Computer Entertainment is delaying the release of the Playstation Home until the spring of 2008. He told reporters that the team wanted to spend more time developing the user interface platform.
Hirai went on to apologise for the delay, insisting that the service must spend more time in development so gamers around the world can experience the game when it is ready.
