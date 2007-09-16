Hot Flashes: Viva Caligula!

The twisted folks at Adult Swim who have brought us such Flash game awesomeness as Orphan Feast and Five Minutes to Kill Yourself, comes a twisted romp through ancient Rome in the form of Viva Caligula! Take on the persona of the infamous Emperor Caligula and slaughter your way through Roman citizens, guards, skeletons and prostitutes with up to 26 collectible weapons. As an added bonus, scream into your microphone to increase your "rage factor". Collect all the weapons for special entrance into the orgy! Not to be confused with Viva Pinata.

Viva Caligula! [Adult Swim]