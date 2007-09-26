The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

How Haruhi Was Wrapped In Porn Plastic

haruhipornbed.jpg It's After Dark, and the kids are asleep, let's hope. Earlier this month, we posted a freaky Lucky Star porn that featured a cosplaying actress in a vacuum bed. Apparently, also anime and upcoming PSP/PS2/Wii game adaptation Haruhi Suzumiya gets the same treatment with The Compression of Haruhi. There is a clip after the jump of the vacuum compression. It's freaky NSFW and might make some squeamish. Very, very squeamish.

So click over at your own risk and no crying!

Comments

  • gRimm Guest

    wah youtube have ALREADY removed it and i cant tell whether they saved me or whether i missed something cool

    0
  • Grinman Guest

    lol wut?

    0
  • Dark Moogle Guest

    That was a fast video removal! Now I'm going to spend the rest of my life being curious about this video I never got to see. Damn, next time use Dailymotion.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles