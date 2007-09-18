Stephen Totilo over at the new and improved MTV Multiplayer Blog has just launched the first in a series of MTV Multiplayer's Pronunciation Guides. To launch the new extremely helpful and indeed educational series, we learn how to pronounce Ubisoft once and for all, with the help of Art Director Alexandre Amancio, Creative Director Clint Hocking, and Producer Louis-Pierre Pharand. My only suggestion is that they splice the "The More You Know" sequence at the end of each guide, and maybe settle the bet Crecente and I have going on how to pronounce his last name once and for all in a future episode.

How To Pronounce... "Ubisoft" (The Official Explanation) [MTV Multiplayer]