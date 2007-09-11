Hudson's TGS List

TGS mania continues! Here, we've got Hudson's list of its Tokyo Games Show games. Hooray! They are:

Wii Deca Sporta Nintendo DS Dungeon Explorer: Jashin no Ryouiki Elemental Monster Gachapin Nikki DS PSP Dungeon Explorer: Meiyaku no Tobira

There is one more game that Hudson will announce at TGS. Bring on the new Bonk game. Make it happen, Hudson! Hudson List [Siliconera]