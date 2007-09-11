Hudson's TGS List

TGS mania continues! Here, we've got Hudson's list of its Tokyo Games Show games. Hooray! They are:
Wii Deca Sporta
Nintendo DS Dungeon Explorer: Jashin no Ryouiki Elemental Monster Gachapin Nikki DS
PSP Dungeon Explorer: Meiyaku no Tobira
There is one more game that Hudson will announce at TGS. Bring on the new Bonk game. Make it happen, Hudson! Hudson List [Siliconera]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink