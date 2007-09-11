"I Can Do This As A Friend. Are We Friends?"

To: Crecente From: Ashcraft RE: Best Dentist Evar
If Tristan has the best dentist evar, then I had the worst childhood dentist evar. Here's the laundry list of things that happened: When I was five, I got my arm stuck in the chair and had to go to the hospital. The day after I got my wisdom teeth pulled out, the dentist gave me shots and then said to his assistant: "Oh. We pulled his wisdom teeth out yesterday." He told me that I had cavities between every single one of my teeth. I went to another dentist, who said I had like three. Never went back to the evil dentist ever again! Though, when I was in high school, I saw him at the bookstore. In the adult section. Reading the adult books.
What you missed last night Aussie sells Halo 3 Katamari on PS3 and Wii Is Microsoft showing this off tomorrow? Eternal Sonata for PS3?
