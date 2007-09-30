'Indie is the New Popular' - Musings on Independent Games

Sexy Videogameland has some interesting musings up on independent games, along with yet another challenge: "describe a game so trendy it hurts, so independent, so individual, that it makes sense to no one but you - because everyone else is an Extreme Mountain Dew-chugging juvenile with Electronic Arts' dick in their mouth." I really like seeing off-the-wall delights that independent developers turn out, but there are plenty that can come off like a bad dream combining post-modern philosophy and a low-rent version of MoMA. Alexander explains her stance, using fl0w as an example:
... At risk of showing my unsophistication here, I must admit some of them make me feel like the hayseed who wanders into MoMA and stares, perplexed, at the often odd experiments on exhibit. Like, I know that Jenova Chen's fl0w is great. But, you know, I didn't really get it. It's simple; there's not much to get ....
I've played it, I guess it's fun enough, And as beautiful as the above Flower trailer is ("it's Flower, not Fl0w-er!") I just don't know what it's about. Perhaps my overstimulated little brain is just habituated to more... stimulation, and I guess if I were a truly enlightened, spiritual individual I could just chill with fl0w.
Just like their big league relatives, indie games run the gamut - but there's something irritating about indie pretentiousness when the goods don't live up to the idea, be it music, film, or gaming.
