Infinite Undiscovery Screens

Ash got a brief look at tri-Ace's Xbox 360 title Infinite Undiscovery in motion at Microsoft's pre-TGS press conference, but now, you too can enjoy the beauty of this glorious RPG with these magical stills. The recently launched official web site for the Square-Enix and Microsoft Game Studios co-venture isn't exactly dripping with content, but it's worth mentioning. For now, enjoy these gorgeous screenshots of the Xbox 360's next attempt at capturing the imagination of JRPG fans.