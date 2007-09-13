Ash got a brief look at tri-Ace's Xbox 360 title Infinite Undiscovery in motion at Microsoft's pre-TGS press conference, but now, you too can enjoy the beauty of this glorious RPG with these magical stills. The recently launched official web site for the Square-Enix and Microsoft Game Studios co-venture isn't exactly dripping with content, but it's worth mentioning. For now, enjoy these gorgeous screenshots of the Xbox 360's next attempt at capturing the imagination of JRPG fans.
Infinite Undiscovery Screens
