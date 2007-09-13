Infogrames Had A Theme Song. An Awesome Theme Song.

Videogame companies have plenty of mascots. Plenty of nice logos, too, but there's one thing they're short on. Theme songs. And no, "Say...gah.." so does not count. In fact only one company was smart enough, no, brave enough to pay for their own corporate ditty. Infogrames. And it is fantastic. Hit the link below to hear a woman make a release schedule sound a million times more entertaining than it has any right to be. Infogrames Company Anthem < Paris Hilton's Singing [GayGamer]