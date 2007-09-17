Intel Snaps Up Havok

Egads. This well and truly marks the end of AGEIA and its PhysX hardware physics processor. Havok already has a commanding lead - or should that be a monopoly - on the physics middleware business, and this will only make it bigger, better and more ragdoll-y.

So, it's up to Unreal Tournament 3 to bring back the biff for AGEIA - but I don't see that happening. Take BioShock, based on Unreal Engine 3, which includes PhysX by default. 2K Australia/2K Boston went to the trouble of replacing PhysX with Havok. When you consider the former is free while the latter is not... well, it's bad tidings for AGEIA indeed.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Intel Corporation today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Havok Inc., the leading provider of interactive software and services used by digital media creators in the game and movie industries. Havok will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Intel.

The acquisition will enable developers in the digital animation and game communities to take advantage of Intelâ€™s innovation and technology leadership in the creation of digital media.

â€œHavok is a proven leader in physics technology for gaming and digital content, and will become a key element of Intelâ€™s visual computing and graphics efforts,â€ said Renee J. James, Intel vice president and general manager of Software and Solutions Group. â€œHavok will operate its business as usual, which will allow them to continue developing products that are offered across all platforms in the industry.â€

Havokâ€™s modular suite of software development tools is used by game and digital animation creators to build realistic video games for all types of hardware and digitally animated movies. The companyâ€™s combination of superior technology and dedication to customers has led to its technology being used in more than 150 of the worldâ€™s best-known game titles, including â€œBioShock,â€ â€œStranglehold,â€ â€œHalo 2,â€ â€œHalf Life 2,â€ â€œThe Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion,â€ â€œCrackdown,â€ â€œLost Planet: Extreme Condition,â€ â€œMotorStormâ€ and â€œHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.â€ In addition, Havok products have been used to create special effects in movies such as â€œPoseidon,â€ â€œThe Matrix,â€ â€œTroy,â€ â€œKingdom of Heavenâ€ and â€œCharlie and the Chocolate Factory.â€

â€œThis is a great fit for Havok products, customers and employees,â€ said Havok CEO David Oâ€™Meara. â€œIntelâ€™s scale of technology investment and customer reach enable Havok with opportunities to grow more quickly into new market segments with new products than we could have done organically. We believe the winning combination is Havokâ€™s technology and customer know-how with Intelâ€™s scale. I am excited to be part of this next phase of Havokâ€™s growth.â€

Havok was founded in 1998 in Dublin, Ireland, and has operations in San Francisco, San Antonio, Stockholm, Calcutta, Munich and Tokyo. The company will be a wholly owned Intel subsidiary and continue to operate as an independent business working with its customers in developing digital media content. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

