Itagaki Unmasked

Head ninja Tomonobu Itagaki goes nowhere without his sunglass and leather jacket. Or his pack of smokes. And while we didn't catch him without the leather and the cigs, Itagaki did take off his sunglasses — only for a brief instant. A sonic boom that separated time and space and blurring our photo. Catching this moment on film? Impossible. Though, once he got the shades back on, the reverb was felt. The evidence after the jump.