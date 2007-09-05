Iwata Doesn't Want An "Arrogant" Nintendo

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

iwata_tgs05.jpgRemember when Nintendo used to be the little guy, the underdog? Back before their consoles printed money? Good times. Now that Nintendo has conquered the market again, the company has one more obstacle to overcome: Itself. In a recently published E3 interview, Nintendo president Satoru Iwata points out:

That's probably Nintendo's next obstacle is to not lose its internal energy and internal momentum. I believe my most important role right now is to prevent Nintendo from being in a company where people say, "Oh, Nintendo is arrogant," "Nintendo has let its guard down," or "Nintendo has lost its challenging spirit." We want to avoid all of the pitfalls that can come from losing one's momentum.

Here's a company that has learned from its arrogant, bloated mistakes of the past. Well, hopefully! Iwata Interview [Level Up]

