The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Iwata Talks Ideas, How Miyamoto Is Not God

iwatafaces.jpgTotally fascinating interview with Satoru Iwata up over at Hobo Nikkan Itoi Shinbun. Even the title is great: "Mr Iwata, president of Nintendo came to our office. We had a nice talk over supper". Seeing as it's an interview with people who aren't your everyday gaming press, Iwata talks about a lot of interesting stuff, like the big thinking behind Nintendo's ideas ("There are those who are satisfied knowing that thirst is the reason for wanting something to drink, and there are those who want to unfold the cause of their thirst") and how Miyamoto gets it done:

After starting to work with Mr.Miyamoto for a while, I started to see. I was only looking from the "designer's point of view", but he was different.

His aim does have a higher percentage of becoming a hit, but he does make mistakes. After all he's not God, you know. The difference lies in how he corrects his mistakes. He brings an employee who has nothing to do with the game he's designing, and hands him/her the controller and says, "Go ahead, try it."

...So he hands him/her the controller and tells him/her to go at it, and all he does is watch him/her from behind. I used to call it "Mr. Miyamoto's View over Someone Else's Shoulder". I didn't realise how important it was until I started to work with him. Only then it occurred to me that this was it. We're not able to go to customers explaining the details of the game's intention, or how they should enjoy it.

The product is all you've got.

See? Even Miyamoto makes mistakes. He's not a God. Not even a Demi-God! Just a really talented guy. Great reading, and worth a minute or ten if you've got them spare. Don't? Oh, shame, that. You're missing out.

Mr Iwata, president of Nintendo came to our office. We had a nice talk over supper [Hobo Nikkan Itoi Shinbun, thanks Dark Designer!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles