Iwata: We Won't Do The Easy

Nintendo president Satoru Iwata's conversation with the Hobo Nikkan Itoi Shinbun—author and Earthbound and Mother creator Shigesato Itoi's semi-daily blog—continue, with today's update confirming that Nintendo has no plans to "do the easy." And by "doing the easy" Iwata essentially means that Nintendo has no plans to rest on its laurels and release incremental, expected sequels. And he's right, parts of Wii Fit are hard.

Iwata tells Itoi "Our mission is to surprise people in a good way, and this became very clear as we made Nintendo DS and Wii. You can't open up a new market of customers if you can't surprise them." That may be good news for fans of originality, but Iwata brings a scrap of bad news for gamers salivating for Wii Sports II. A sequel, he says, is "definitely not coming out soon."

More of the Iwata versus Itoi rap session at Hobo Nikkan Itoi Shinbun.

Don't Do The Easy [Hobo Nikkan Itoi Shinbun]