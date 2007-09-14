Jaffe On Halo, Not 'Getting It'

In response to our Halo 3 'Museum' post yesterday, David Jaffe published a refreshingly frank discussion about Halo (an AIM conversation between him and Sony designer Adam Orth) in which he...oh, we'll let Jaffe tell the story! We're getting the popcorn.

It's a decent ad I think. I just don't get HALO. I don't think the story is all that special, don't think the world or characters matter much. I don't know if I am simply not 'getting it' and it really is all that...or Microsoft has simply purchased rabid fan reactions for what is a great game but nothing more.

Oh, but there's more!

I don't dislike Halo at all and really liked parts of Halo 2 alot...I am in minority who felt single player halo 2 was better than halo 1 single player. I mean, I hear people talk about the flood and shit and I'm like: what? Who gives a shit.

I couldn't have said it better. Well, maybe I could have. But it would have taken some work and you wouldn't have read it anyway and if you did you'd probably skin me alive.

Adam Orth questions Microsoft's usage of veterans in the campaign, adds a few choice comments like "fuck Halo" and then debates the merits of having such comments appear online. It's all pretty fantastic. Hook it up with a click.

Shit...did he just say FUCK HALO!?!? [jaffe'sgamedesign]