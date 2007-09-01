Jam Sessions Bundle Includes A Real Amp

Anyone still need convincing Jam Sessions on the DS is a must-buy? Song creation and Johnny Cash not enough for you? Behold. The Jam Sessions bundle. So called because it's bundled with a guitar amp. A real one, for when the DS speakers just will not cut it. Course it's not a full-sized one, as the whole bundle's only coming in at $US69.99, but still, a small amp's better than no amp. Jam Sessions Perfomance Bundle [Gamestop, via Go Nintendo]