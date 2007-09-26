And finally, the PSP shows signs of life! At least in Japan. And in direct contrast to our own, highly scientific findings. Enterbrain have announced that the PSP-2000 has sold 250,702 units in its first three days on the market. Impressive, but more so when you consider that counts only the standalone units: another 75,943 Final Fantasy VII: Crisis Core bundles were also shifted (earlier in the week, I know, but they also sold out in about three seconds so they get counted), giving us a total of 326,645. If you don't think there's money to be made in new colours and the 176th Final Fantasy game of 2007, you're kidding yourself. æ–°åž‹PSPã®åˆé€±è²©å£²å°æ•°ã¯25ä¸‡å°(ã‚¨ãƒ³ã‚¿ãƒ¼ãƒ–ãƒ¬ã‚¤ãƒ³èª¿ã¹) [Famitsu]
Japan Buys Over 300,000 PSP Slims In Three Days
