Japan Does Not Need Warhawk On Blu-Ray

Nope. The Japanese market obviously transcends the need for physical ownership, with Sony announcing that Warhawk's release will be online-only. No disc version. Available from October 4, it'll cost Â¥3800, which works out to be USD$32.80, so if anyone fancies their Japanese can hold up to several screens worth of online commerce you can get yourself a bargain. Download Only for Japanese Warhawk [IGN]