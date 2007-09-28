The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Japan Losing GTHD Once GT5 Prologue Hits

gthdgone.jpgHey, Japan. You can't have your cake and eat it too. Sony have announced that when Gran Turismo 5 Prologue hits later this year, the free Gran Turismo HD concept download will be done. On September 30. Gone. Finished. No way you're going to be playing some GT for free when you could be paying to play a bit more! Sucks for Japan, then, but what about the rest of us? We haven't heard from SCEA, but an SCE Europe rep told us they "have no plans at the moment to remove the demo from [their]network". ãƒ€ã‚¦ãƒ³ãƒ­ãƒ¼ãƒ‰çµ‚äº†ã¨å½“ã‚µã‚¤ãƒˆã®ãƒ©ãƒ³ã‚­ãƒ³ã‚°æ›´æ–°çµ‚äº†ã®ãŠçŸ¥ã‚‰ã› [Official Site, via Game|Life]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles