Hey, Japan. You can't have your cake and eat it too. Sony have announced that when Gran Turismo 5 Prologue hits later this year, the free Gran Turismo HD concept download will be done. On September 30. Gone. Finished. No way you're going to be playing some GT for free when you could be paying to play a bit more! Sucks for Japan, then, but what about the rest of us? We haven't heard from SCEA, but an SCE Europe rep told us they "have no plans at the moment to remove the demo from [their]network". ãƒ€ã‚¦ãƒ³ãƒãƒ¼ãƒ‰çµ‚äº†ã¨å½“ã‚µã‚¤ãƒˆã®ãƒ©ãƒ³ã‚ãƒ³ã‚°æ›´æ–°çµ‚äº†ã®ãŠçŸ¥ã‚‰ã› [Official Site, via Game|Life]
Japan Losing GTHD Once GT5 Prologue Hits
