Finally! I literally just picked up a copy of Halo 3. I got the Japanese version, because, well, I've actually only played Halo in Japanese. So Master Chief's voice would sound pretty goofy to me in English! Kinda worried about getting The Land of the Rising Sun version, because I'm using an American console. Good news: The Japanese version works like a charm on US systems. The menus are all in English as well — as opposed to Halo, which only has Japanese menus. Just popped it in, but I've heard the voice track is subtitled in English. So, those in the market for Japanese language games, there ya go!
Japanese Halo 3 Works In US Xbox 360
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
THe Australian version also works on Canadian (and I therefore assume US) 360's. Region free?