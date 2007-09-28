Japanese Halo 3 Works In US Xbox 360

Finally! I literally just picked up a copy of Halo 3. I got the Japanese version, because, well, I've actually only played Halo in Japanese. So Master Chief's voice would sound pretty goofy to me in English! Kinda worried about getting The Land of the Rising Sun version, because I'm using an American console. Good news: The Japanese version works like a charm on US systems. The menus are all in English as well — as opposed to Halo, which only has Japanese menus. Just popped it in, but I've heard the voice track is subtitled in English. So, those in the market for Japanese language games, there ya go!