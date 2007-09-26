Japanese PSP Slim Ads Cut the Advertising Fat

Last week, the PSP Slim and Lite went on sale in Japan. A new series of ads did a fine job of promoting the portable, which is raking up some impressive sales figures. I really like these ads, which show off different aspects of the PSP. They're simple, to the point and not all fucked up. I hate fucked up Sony ads so hard.
