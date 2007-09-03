Japanese Wii NiGHTS Trailer

Here we have the Japanese trailer for the much talked about NiGHTS for the Wii. The video is a little pixely and the music is god awful but it's enough to give you a little taste of what the game is going to be like. Legions of NiGHTS fans have been eagerly awaiting this title's release, but if the game is anywhere near as bad as the music, I don't think I will be picking it up. As a matter of fact, just do yourself a favour and watch it with the volume down. Believe me, you'll be much happier. If only I had had someone to warn me before I pressed play...