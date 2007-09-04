Japan's Marilyn Monroe Promotes Wii Golf Game

Camelot developed We Love Golf! needs a spokesperson. We Love Golf! has one! That's bikini model Waka Inoue, who is noted for having the same bust/waist/hip measurements as Marilyn Monroe. She's slightly on the wain popularity-wise (she is 27), but still one of the more famous idols. Expect her (and her Monroe measurements) in a slew of We Love Golf! ads. If Hot Shots Golf-clone plus Nintendo Wii plus curvy idol isn't a sure fire Japan hit, we don't know what the hell is.
Capcom Presser [Game Watch Impress]
