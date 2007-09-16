Jericho: Lt. Abigail Black

Codemasters is slowly releasing this series of trailers for their upcoming squad based occult FPS, Clive Barker's Jericho, that introduces each of the characters from your team. We've already met flame throwing Sgt. Frank Delgado, and now it's time to meet the lady of telekinetic destruction, Lt. Abigail Black. Not only can she blast debris out of her way with a wave of her hand, but she can take out multiple enemies with a single mind-controlled bullet. Carrie White could take a few lessons from this gal.