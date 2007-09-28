Jericho Sucks Less Than I Expected

So I got a chance to play the demo for Clive Barker's Jericho earlier on my Xbox 360, and I have to say it wasn't nearly as bad as I expected it might be. It wasn't anywhere near as scary as I had hoped, but it was still much better than Hexen. As an FPS it is pretty mediocre, with each character having two weapons to choose from on top of their various supernatural powers, and no jump button, which just made me sad. I just like jumping, okay? The graphics fall into the shiny school of next-gen, with everything glistening in the light of your weak flashlight. Enemies seemed pretty dumb, but they are reanimated corpses, so you can't expect much there. My favourite part of the whole demo was when one character, the female ninja Church, had to crawl through a series of tunnels alone to open a door, though the sequence was marred by the game's darkness; even with gamma up full I could barely see anything. While I'm not exactly impressed, I am certainly interested. I'll probably pick up the game via GameTap for the PC once it hits next month.