Justify Your Game: LittleBigPlanet

Sometimes, as in the case of LittleBigPlanet, the developers are so nice and their game looks so good that you are praying they can hit the 15-second time limit. But can they?
SPOILER ALERT: You have to watch the clip to find out.
Sometimes, as in the case of LittleBigPlanet, the developers are so nice and their game looks so good that you are praying they can hit the 15-second time limit. But can they?
SPOILER ALERT: You have to watch the clip to find out.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink