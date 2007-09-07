Justify Your Kane

Joe Kucan, better known to many as Kane from Command & Conquer, was asked to "justify his Kane" for Kotaku. He turned to PR and asked, "How much leeway do I have with this?" They replied, "do whatever you want."
He smiled...
