IO Interactive's anti-buddy flick turned video game will be hitting your consoles and computers just in time for you to lose yourself in it after your family gathers for Thanksgiving and then realises after dinner that they really don't like each other all that much -just like Kane & Lynch! According to GameSpot, the game should be shipping on the 20th of November, incidentally the same day as Drake's Fortune, Mass Effect, and possibly Rock Band, making for one very pricey week. Gotta love those holiday releases, don't you? I figure between the three titles (going full out on Rock Band) that's what, $320? I'm getting too broke for this shit. Kane & Lynch breaking and entering Nov. 20 [GameSpot]
Kane & Lynch Come Home For Thanksgiving
