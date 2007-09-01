Kane & Lynch Movie Script A Go

IGN Movies reports that Lions Gate has script in hand for their upcoming adaptation of Kane & Lynch. The script, they report, was penned by screenwriter Kyle Ward, a relatively new writer whose only previous work is a yet to be produced film called Fiasco Heights which he sold to Michael Bay's production company.

Ward's script beat out a rival screenplay being written by Jieho Lee and Bob DeRosa. The story will follow the game's plot, which follows the bloody antics of mercenary Kane and psychopath Lynch in a bid for revenge against a cover ops organisation.

Kane & Lynch Scoop! [IGN Movies, via Rotten Tomatoes]