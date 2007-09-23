Back in 2006, SNK's Overseas Marketing Manager Yoshihito Koyama told me that the Osaka-based developer thought a "good time" to release a PS3 game was 2009-10. SNK confirmed that King of Fighters XII would be hitting North America on the PlayStation 3 and the Xbox 360 in early 2009. The last non-spinoff entry in the series was KOF XI in 2005, and the upcoming game is a 3D fighter that is shaded to look 2D. Koyama described it as "3D mixed with 2D". Before that, the title will be rolled in its Japanese arcade version in late 2009. Looking forward to seeing how SNK combines this.
King of Fighters XII Confirmed for PS3 and Xbox 360
