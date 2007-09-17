Konami Code Unlocks Hidden Jam Sessions Songs

Some things just never go out of style. Hidden tracks on Ubisoft's Jam Sessions, previously only available through purchase of the game at Best Buy, are actually unlockable on any version using a truncated version of the good old Konami code. Pushing Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, and Right during Free mode will net you three new songs:

â€¢ Brad Paisley - "I'm Gonna Miss Her"

â€¢ Jimi Hendrix - "Wild Thing"

â€¢ Tom Petty - "Needles and Pins"

For those of you set up with left-handed controls you can use X, X, B, B, Y, A, Y, and A on the letter pads instead. I have tested this out myself and it worked just fine, so go and enjoy yourself with two great new songs and one rather questionable one. (I'll let you decide which one that is for yourself.)

Konami codes and secret messages in Jam Sessions [DS Fanboy]