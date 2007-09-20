Konami Mobile's Contra 4 Character Contest

Marking the 20th anniversary of the series, Contra 4 is coming to a mobile device near you this fall - and you can be a part of it! Konami Mobile is holding a Contra 4 character design contest, which calls on fans to design a new character that "demonstrates the true meaning of the classic Contra game," which if I recall correctly is either 'Aliens suck' or 'The scatter shot supersedes friendship'. Submit a winning entry between now and October 1 and you have a chance at getting your character in the game, along with a game credit and a Contra 20th Anniversary designer's award, with the top 20 designs getting a credit and a t-shirt. You'll have to beat me, of course. I'm thinking camo pants, a tank top, a headband and combat boots. I can't lose!

KONAMI MOBILE CELEBRATES CONTRAÂ® 20TH ANNIVERSARY WITH NEW GAME CHARACTER DESIGN CONTEST

Winning Entry to Be Featured in New ContraÂ® 4 Mobile Game Due Out This Fall

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. - September 19, 2007 - Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. announced today its first-ever online design contest for the Contra 4 mobile game scheduled to be released this fall. The competition extends an open invitation to fans of the franchise to design their own Contra character in honour of Contra's 20th anniversary. The winning designer will see their character come to life in the upcoming game.

The promotion runs September 18th through October 1st on the Konami Mobile Web site (www.konamimobile.com/contradesign), and challenges fans to develop a creative new character that demonstrates the true meaning of the classic Contra game.

Contra 4 Mobile is the latest chapter in the popular videogame series and marks the 20th anniversary of the quintessential action franchise. "Contra 4 will once again demonstrate Konami's commitment to bring original branded content to the mobile device," said Joe Morris, Vice President, Konami Digital Entertainment's Mobile Division.

On October 7th, Konami Mobile will announce the contest finalists as chosen by the Konami Contra team. The top 20 designs will all receive an exclusive Contra 20th Anniversary t-shirt, special recognition during Contra 4's credits, and their designs posted on the Konami Mobile Web site. In addition to the grand prize winner having his/her character placed in the game, he/she will also receive a game credit and a Contra 20th Anniversary designer's award.

Contra 4 will launch for the mobile platform on most major carriers, including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless in Fall 2007. For more information, please visit www.konamimobile.com.