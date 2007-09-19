Konami Unveils TGS 07 Line-Up

Konami just confirmed their official line-up for the week's Tokyo Gaming Show, set to kick off in just days.

Besides having Metal Gear Solid 4 playable on the show floor, the publisher will be unveiling two other MGS titles, a new Winning Eleven and a batch of fitness games for the Wii and DS.

This will be the first time anyone outside of Konami gets to go hands on with Metal Gear Solid 4, but gamers will also get a chance to check out Metal Gear Solid Portable Ops + for the PSP, Metal Gear Solid Online 2.0 and Metal Gear Solid 2 Bande Desinee, the digital graphic novel.

The publisher will also be showing off titles Pilates, Yoga and Skin Basic for the DS and Wii Fitness and Dance Dance Revolution Hottest Party for the Wii as well as Big Head Baseball, Big Head MLB, Winnng Eleven 2008 and Winning Eleven 11, which I think they should just call Winning 22. Finally, Konami will have Time Hollow for the DS and Silent Hill Origins Zero for the PSP on hand.

Sounds like that's one must-see booth. Hit the jump for the release and remember we'll be (hopefully) live-blogging from Konami's official press conference in about five hours. KONAMI ANNOUNCES PREMIUM LINE UP AT 2007 TOKYO GAME SHOW BASED ON TOP VIDEOGAME FRANCHISES

World Premiere of Metal Gear Solid 4 Playable, Brand New Winning Eleven, and New Suite of Fitness Games Await Eager Fans

WHAT: Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. to showcase a blockbuster line up of new videogames at the 2007 Tokyo Game Show, featuring the world premiere of the first playable Metal Gear Solid 4 for the PLAYSTATIONÂ®3; a portfolio of new health and fitness-focused games for the Nintendo Wiiâ„¢ and Nintendo DSâ„¢; and brand new Winning Eleven titles. For the first time fans will get the opportunity for hands-on play with the highly anticipated fourth installment in the Metal Gear Solid series. Also in store for franchise fans will be Metal Gear Solid Portable Ops + for the PSPÂ® system, Metal Gear Solid Online 2.0 and Metal Gear Solid 2 Bande Desinee, the digital graphic novel.

Konami urges fans to "Move your Body!" with several innovative new Nintendoâ„¢DS titles that leverage popular fitness genres, including Pilatesâ„¢, Yogaâ„¢ and Skin Basicâ„¢, while Wii Fitnessâ„¢ and the brand new Dance Dance Revolution Hottest Partyâ„¢ will get players' hearts beating even faster. Big Head Baseballâ„¢ and Big Head MLBâ„¢ for the Nintendo Wiiâ„¢ will also be featured for sports fans, along with two new Winning Elevenâ„¢ titles, Winning Eleven 2008â„¢ and Winning Eleven 11â„¢.

Rounding out this must-see line up is Time Hollowâ„¢ for the Nintendo DS and Silent Hill Originsâ„¢: Zero that offer gamers pulse-quickening entertainment on the PSPÂ® system.