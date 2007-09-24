Kotaku Jobs: Capcom Desperately Seeking Programmers

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

capcom_needs_programmers.jpgSorry, game enthusiasts seeking the glamorous life of a video games blogger, we're not hiring. But Capcom of Japan is! The company is seeking game engineers who want to work on its "MT Framework", the cross platform engine that powers Devil May Cry 4, Dead Rising and Lost Planet. I suspect that a working knowledge of the Japanese language and solid typing skills are a must, as is a love of making sequels.

Capcom must be doing okay for themselves, as they're running these ads in Tokyo Station in search of new talent. Good luck, future applicants!

