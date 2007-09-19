The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Kotaku TGS Party Lips-On Impressions

beerheader.jpgSo last night, we held a party! No. Two parties. See, so many people turned up that we filled cozy Tokyo bar Mother to its proverbial brims, meaning we had to open up an auxiliary party at Mother's nearby sister bar, Mother's Ruin. So, for those unable/unwilling to make it, how was the night? It was wonderful.

As mentioned, Mother was cozy. Excellent nachos, excellent fried chicken, jugs of beer served with peas. Little different, then, but by God it got the job done. The booze flowed freely all night, with a nice mix of readers, local industry types and crazed stalkers turning up. As did the police. Like, five of them. On pushbikes! Apparently they were there to enforce Japan's strict no-drinking-outside-the-pub laws, but I figured they were just big TDIG fans, and wanted to pop in and say hi. They really were lovely. They even waved goodbye! popo.jpgOther highlights: a karaoke evening where Johnny Cash was belted out and Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody was "murderized", an appearance by Phil Collins and waaaaay too many G&Ts. Good, good times. Big thanks to all who braved the Tokyo streets and made it such a special, special evening. Especially you, Phil Collins.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles